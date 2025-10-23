'We are proud of progress' - Telford nursery upgraded from 'Inadequate' Ofsted rating after improvements
A Telford nursery that was previously rated 'Inadequate' says it is "proud" of significant progress identified in a new Ofsted report.
Inspectors revisited Small Talk Nurseries in Dawley in September and have now upgraded the setting to 'Requires Improvement' in all areas.
While the nursery still falls short of a 'Good' rating, leaders say they are pleased with the strides made in a short space of time.
The nursery, that opened in 2022, was previously rated 'Inadequate' by Ofsted following an inspection in June. At the time, Ofsted raised several safeguarding concerns, noting hazards such as "uneven and worn" surface areas and "sharp objects and broken plastic containers" attached to gates in areas where children play.
However, in a new report, published on Tuesday, October 21, Ofsted recognised the nursery's efforts, saying leaders have since "implemented rigorous risk assessments to maintain the safety of children that attend the nursery."