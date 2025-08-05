Improvements made at 'inadequate' Telford nursery slated by Ofsted for putting children 'at risk'
Ofsted inspectors revisiting an 'inadequate' Telford nursery have reported "risks and hazards" have been removed and staff have received extra training.
Small Talk Nurseries in Dawley was downgraded to 'inadequate' by Ofsted after an inspection of the High Street centre in June.
The nursery, which opened in 2022, also provides before- and after-school clubs, as well as a holiday club during school holidays.
While inspectors found that children were "happy" and "feel safe in the care of staff", their report outlined a series of safeguarding concerns.
The report stated that a number of hazards were found at the centre, including "uneven and worn" surface areas and "sharp objects and broken plastic containers" which were "fixed to gates where children play".