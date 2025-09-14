Nursery near Shrewsbury shares 'delight' after glowing Ofsted report praises staff for 'care and affection'

The Ark Day Nursery in Pontesbury has been graded 'Good' by Ofsted following an inspection in June.

In their report, inspectors praised staff who show "genuine care and affection" for children. They were also impressed with the range of extracurricular activities provided for youngsters, including visits to places within the community.

Leaders at the nursery have also been commended for designing an "ambitious" curriculum. And, sharing her delight at the report, nursery manager Susie Knight pledged build on this success.

She said: "We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded a 'Good' rating in our latest Ofsted inspection. This outcome reflects the dedication, passion, and professionalism of our entire team, who work tirelessly every day to provide the very best care and education for the children.