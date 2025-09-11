'A big heart' - South Shropshire village school shines in Ofsted report with children praised for their community work

Stottesdon CofE Primary School near Cleobury Mortimer has been graded 'good' in four of five inspection sub-areas and 'outstanding' in another.

Inspectors visited the school on June 3 and 4 to undertake the first inspection at the school since it became an academy.

In a report published on Monday (September 8), Ofsted said pupils are "happy" at the "kind and caring" school.

Leaders were praised for being "dedicated" to the school community, and are said to make decisions in the "best interests" of pupils.