Shrewsbury nursery slammed by inspectors as 'inadequate' - but is now improving says Ofsted

Ofsted had carried out an inspection of Canopy Children's Nursery, at The Four Crosses, in Bicton, Shrewsbury, in October and slapped a welfare requirements notice on its operators demanding it improve quickly.

Inspector Louise Chinyuku had carried out the unannounced inspection as a result of a risk assessment, following information Ofsted had received about the provider.

The inspection in October found that: "Children's safety is compromised," going on to say that "leaders do not ensure that staff fully understand the action they must take to keep children safe from harm".

The reprot added: "For example, staff do not actively listen when children attempt to make a disclosure about a safeguarding matter. Staff repeatedly send them away, as they are not confident and lack the knowledge of how to effectively respond during this time."

The inspector said the situation "does not promote children's confidence in knowing that they will be listened to or make them feel valued and safe. These significant weaknesses impact on how safe and secure children are at the setting".

The inspection did find however that despite safeguarding weaknesses, overall, staff "work well in partnership with others to meet children's developmental needs".

Ofsted has been visited since October's inspection, adding: "We are satisfied the provider has met the safeguarding and welfare actions raised."