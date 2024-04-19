Telford community nursery downgraded less than a year after takeover by national chain

Lawley Village Day Nursery had previously held a Good rating with Ofsted.

But the 190-place nursery was taken over last summer by national provider Kids Planet, which runs 170 nurseries across the UK.

Following an inspection earlier this year, the first since the takeover, inspectors have downgraded the nursery and rated Kids Planet Lawley 'inadequate' in all areas.

Ofsted visited the nursery on January 25, and in a report on their findings published this week, inspectors Amanda Tompkin and Emma McCabe criticised the safeguarding of the children and the “weak” leadership at the nursery.