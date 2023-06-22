Nursery celebrates its 'Outstanding' inspection results

Panda's Childcare Centre in Pant near Oswestry has received an Outstanding rating

Pant Panda's Childcare Centre in Rockwell Lane, Pant, near Oswestry, was inspected by the educational watchdog in April, and has now learned it has been given an 'Outstanding' rating in all areas.

Inspectors praised the nursery's five staff members who they say provide an environment that allows children to "flourish in the care of the nurturing staff and gain an excellent start to their education".

The inspectors added: "They [the children] embrace fully the high-quality experiences provided by staff and are self-motivated to extend their knowledge and skills. All children develop a can-do attitude and the desire to solve problems for themselves."

The nursery, which caters for up to 48 children aged from two to school age, was lauded for its "rigorous" safety checks and the quality of education provided the children.

"Children benefit from a wide range of experiences that help them to develop their awareness of diversity," the inspectors said.

"Children show ownership of their learning environment. They develop a sense of responsibility and respect for resources as they tidy them away."

Manager Hannah Littleford, who Ofsted inspectors described as "inspirational", said the nursery were "thrilled" with the report.

“We are all absolutely delighted with our most recent Ofsted inspection," she said.

"As a team, we are thrilled that our continual work in reviewing and adapting our curriculum to make sure that it is the very best for every child at Pandas has been recognised.