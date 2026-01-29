Newport school's Addams Family musical is a 'big success'

After the success of last year’s Bugsy Malone production, students at the Burton Borough School (BBS) in Newport chose The Addams Family for their latest show.

Across two talented casts, students brought to life the Addams and Beinecke families with what the school described as "confidence, humour, and characterful flair".

They delivered polished performances in evening shows, plus special matinees for Year 7 students, and shows for visiting primary schools.

Ava C Williams, Harley Gatward-Adie and Daniel Kitchen as Alice, Lucas, Mal Beinecke in The Addams Family musical at Burton Borough

Behind the scenes, the production was supported by Friends of Burton Borough School, the BBS site team, and a network of staff, families, and volunteers.

Their hard work ensured the show ran seamlessly, even in the face of unexpected challenges – including snow days, a boiler breakdown, and an outbreak of flu.

Director Danny Williams said: “The way the cast and crew came together continues to astound me and makes me incredibly proud. This has been a real team effort, and the students have risen to every challenge with maturity and commitment.

Poppy Smeaton as Pugsley Addams

“A standout feature was the ensemble of Addams Family ancestors, whose energy, movement, and atmospheric presence enriched the storytelling throughout.

"Their contribution helped create the distinctive, spooky world that audiences instantly recognised and loved.”

Musical director Alison Ruston added: “This show has been a joy to work on. The dedication of the students, their willingness to challenge themselves, and the way they have supported one another has been truly special.

Amelie Hepworth as Morticia Addams

"They should be immensely proud of what they have achieved together.”

Headteacher Caroline Bedford described the production as a powerful reflection of the school’s values.

Evie Wharton-Hopkins as Uncle Fester

“What an outstanding performance of The Addams Family show – full of energy, confidence, and professionalism," she said.

"This production embodies everything we stand for at Burton Borough School: ambition, community, and the belief that young people thrive when they are supported and challenged.

“Our students have represented the school with immense pride, and this show is a testament to their talent and hard work.”