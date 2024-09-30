Shropshire private school parents looking to state school options amid Government VAT fees plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Concerns allegedly centre on the new Labour Government's plans to charge VAT on private schools fees as confirmed in the King's Speech in July.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that the number of parents abandoning private places and taking up spaces at state educational establishments is about the same as it was last year.

The issue was raised at last week's meeting of the full Shropshire Council.

Councillor Ed Potter said: "In recent weeks I have been approached by a number of parents who have raised concerns over the availability of state schools places in the Shropshire Council area.

"Some have made enquiries with Shropshire Council’s admissions team as to what places are available should they move their children from their current provision in the private sector as a result of the potential charging of VAT on private schools fees as confirmed in the Kings Speech."

Council Potter asked the council's education portfolio holder what provision has been made should there be an influx of pupils requiring school places?

He added that the council is "among the best in our region when it comes to school admissions".

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, the council's portfolio holder for children and education, said that in the period ending in May this year there had been 19 applications. This had been similar to previous years.

But she added that applications 'did not all result in places being taken up."

She added that there are sufficient places in the state system across the county but that particular schools could already be over subscribed.

Parents of of children currently in the private system would have the same right of appeal as other parents if they did not get places in their top choice state schools.

Councillor Potter said he was aware that one student had not been able to secure a place since the start of the new school term.

Councillor Hurst-Knight said council officers are aware of that child and are keeping in touch with the family.