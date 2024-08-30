Green light given to plans for new special educational needs school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new Queensway Academy would replace the existing Queensway South School in Hinkshay Road, Dawley, costing £9 million.

It will provide education for Key Stage 2, 3 and 4 pupils with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) issues, with headteacher, Julie Bravo overseeing both the academy and Queensway North School.

“In line with national trends, Telford and Wrekin is experiencing an increase in the number of children with complex and significant special educational needs who would benefit from specialist or alternative education provision, especially those on the autism spectrum and those with social, emotional and mental health needs,” reads a design and access statement submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

“The capital expansion at Queensway will increase the capacity of the specialist provision available to children in the borough.”

The academy will be designed for 68 pupils and 35 staff. Parking is required for all of the full-time staff and visitors, which includes disabled parking and electric vehicle charging points. It will have its own independent entrance, separate from Queensway North School, with children arriving either car, taxi or minibus.

An artist’s impression of how the new Queensway South school would look. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal

“Different options for layout were discussed with the academy, including various courtyard and linear arrangements,” adds the statement.

“The preference was an open courtyard layout, with accommodation on three sides. The courtyard provides the opportunity for both outdoor teaching and social space as well as being a focal point for the school.

“An area of covered external space for outdoor teaching of construction is included in the layout and each classroom has an external ‘corral’ space attached to it for pupils to be isolated from the rest of the class when behavioural issues arise.

“The hall is central within the school and being located next to the main entrance is easily accessible for parents or members of the public attending events at the school.

“The hall is to be used for dining as well as assembly and catering will be supplied from the main kitchen in Queensway North School. A servery space is provided beside the hall to service this.

“Although the hall can be used for physical activity, PE will generally be held in the sports hall on the Queensway North site.”