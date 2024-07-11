Marvellous Makers assemble! Get involved in this year's Summer Reading Challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The service returns this summer to Shropshire Council's libraries for children aged from four to 11, and activities and events will be held at the council's branches between Saturday, July 20 and September 7.

This year's Summer Reading Challenge is celebrating 'kids' creativity and storytelling abilities' with a 'Marvellous Makers' theme that has been brought to life in the scheme's artwork - illustrated by artist Natelle Quek.

Children will be encouraged to explore new books and stories, and take part in free activities including arts and crafts, music, dance, and more.

The challenge aims to prevent the 'summer dip' learning loss that many children may experience during the summer holidays when they are not attending school. With libraries' support, the service provides a free, fun way to keep young minds active.

Last year, more than 685,000 children across the UK participated.

The council's website said: "By reading books and following the reading challenge at their local library, young readers can foster their creative thinking skills over the summer break."

Shropshire Council's cabinet member for culture and digital, Robert Macey, said: "Our libraries are a fantastic resource for people looking for ways to keep children entertained, especially during the school holidays.

"This summer, children aged four-11 can visit libraries in Shropshire to join the 'Marvellous Makers' Summer Reading Challenge, firing up their imaginations through the power of reading and creative expression.

"The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way for children to continue reading through the school holidays. So many children love taking part in the challenge and I am sure this year's will be as fun and exciting as ever with its celebration of Marvellous Makers, crafts and creativity."

Information about events taking place in Shropshire libraries can be found at: https://next.shropshire.gov.uk/libraries/library-events/