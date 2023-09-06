Telford school makes a splash for returning pupils by installing pool and offering swimming lessons

Pupils at a Telford primary school were in for surprise when they returned to lessons this week as the school had installed a swimming pool.

The temporary pool at Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School
Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School in Southgate, Sutton Hill has installed the temporary pool to give more pupils access to swimming lessons.

The temporary pool is situated in the school's playground, beneath a marquee, and is set to stay at the school for the next five weeks.

Year 6 teacher Emily Brown said: "The school paid for the pool to allow as many of our children as possible to access swimming who don’t normally get the opportunity.

"The children are swimming in groups of 10 with two trained swimming instructors. Years 3 to 6 are benefitting from the pool being onsite with two lessons a week for 45 minutes."

The pool has also arrived as Shropshire is being bathed in scorching temperatures, giving the youngsters a chance to cool off.

"The children have loved swimming in the sun out on the top playground and really enjoyed their first swimming experience," added Emily.

