Inspiring student sets sights on new career after media award success

Faith Dodd, from Wrexham, was honoured as BBC Wales Young Reporter of the Year during her A Level studies at Coleg Cambria.

She gained national recognition for courageously opening up about her experiences living with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), using journalism as a platform to raise awareness and support others.

Now 22, Faith recently completed an undergraduate degree in Classical Archaeology and Classical Civilisation at University College London (UCL) and is set to begin a Master’s in Archaeology there this autumn.

“I can’t imagine my life anywhere else,” said Faith.

“The course, location, and people made UCL the perfect fit for me, and I’ve loved my time here so much that I’m staying to continue my studies.”

While at Cambria, Faith achieved A Levels in Classical Civilisation, Drama, and Biology, along with AS Levels in Media and Art.

She credits the college — especially tutors Tom Brooks and Jayme Edwards — with nurturing her passion for the ancient world and the arts.

Faith Dodd

“I loved my time at Cambria, and while my subjects may have seemed disjointed at the time, they all fed into my current passions — ancient theatre, archaeological human remains, Greek art, and the public outreach of archaeology in media.”

Her time at university has included starring in sold-out productions of The Bacchae and Aristophanes’ Frogs at the Bloomsbury Theatre, participating in archaeological digs across the UK and Europe, and joining a study tour exploring historic sites in Rome, Athens, and Crete.

Faith has excavated everything from World War II air raid shelters and Roman villas to unusual artefacts like a Heinz pickle jar from the early 1900s and a Blitz-damaged park bench.

Looking ahead, she hopes to build a career in public archaeology, sharing knowledge through museums, media, and journalism.

Before returning to London this September, Faith is spending a short break at home in North Wales, having recently completed a dissertation on the representation of women on Ancient Greek vases.

She expressed gratitude to her family, her Wrexham friends, and university peers “from around the world” for their ongoing support, and shared this advice for students uncertain about their future:

“Choose what you enjoy and what you're good at — your passion will carry you through the hard times,” said Faith.