Schools in Shropshire consulting on changes to admissions arrangements

A consultation period for the new set of admission rules is being run from now until January 20, with the new arrangements set to come info force in 2024/25.

Shropshire Council says there are no changes proposed to it own admission arrangements for 2024/25 for community and voluntary controlled schools that require consultation.

However, the council is co-ordinating a consultation exercise for own-admission authority schools in Shropshire, whose trustees or governing bodies are responsible for setting their admission arrangements and who wish to make changes.

Full documents on proposals are available on the council's website.

In summary the following own-admission authority schools have proposed the following changes:

The Trust-Ed CSAT Alliance is proposing to standardise their policies in terms of definitions for example children adopted from care. This will apply to: Alveley Primary School, Castlefields Primary School, Bridgnorth, Stokesay Primary School, St Leonard's CE Primary School, Bridgnorth; Belvidere School; Church Stretton School; Mary Webb School & Science College; Meole Brace School; Oldbury Wells School.

The 3-18 Education Trust is proposing changes to standardise their policies:

William Brookes School, is proposing the removal of an older sibling in the sixth form and raising the priority of staff criteria.

Thomas Adams School is proposing a lower priority and extension of children of staff criteria.

St Martin’s School is proposing a higher priority and extension of children of staff criteria and the addition of exceptional medical grounds for secondary applicants.

Coleham Primary School is proposing an extension of children of staff criteria.

The Priory School is proposing an extension to children of staff criteria and higher priority to Shrewsbury catchment children over those outside the catchment with a sibling connection.

Bridgnorth Endowed School is proposing the addition of children of staff criteria

Ellesmere Primary School is proposing a reduction to their Published Admission Number from 60 to 45.

Claverley CE Primary School, Corvedale CE Primary School and Holy Trinity Academy are proposing the removal of faith-related criteria in their policies.

The Community College, Bishops Castle are consulting on the addition of children of staff criteria.

The following schools are not proposing changes, but they are consulting on their admission arrangements to comply with the seven-yearly consultation requirement of the School Admissions Code: Martin Wilson School, Shrewsbury; Buildwas Academy; Cleobury Mortimer Primary School; Idsall School, Shifnal

Comments on any of the proposals should be sent in writing to arrive by 20 January 2023 either to the school directly or to: Admissions Team, Learning & Skills, Shropshire Council, Shirehall, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6ND, or by email to: school-admissions@shropshire.gov.uk

Admission arrangements will then be considered for approval and determined before March 1, 2023.