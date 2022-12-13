Watch: Fancy dress teachers and adorable kids bring smiles in remake of iconic Christmas hit

Coleham Primary School staff and children made a fun and uplifting Christmas video

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury released its own version of Roy Wood and Wizzard's 1973 festive hit, complete with game-for-a-laugh teachers in fancy dress and an adorable choir of youngsters singing their hearts out.

Staff recorded their own vocals to the track and produced the video in school. And seven-year-old pupil Wilbur Collett showed off his acting skills in the intro and ending.

It was secretly filmed by staff in stolen moments throughout the school day at lunchtimes and breaks between lessons. Staff snuck off to the outdoor Coach House for filming. Even the staff had no idea what their colleagues are up to in scenes until it was released in a premiere viewing to the children.

This is the third year running that the school has produced a Christmas music video, and the release is always eagerly anticipated by pupils and the school community. Their first video of Slade's Merry Xmas Everybody has been watched over 11,000 times.

The school originally came up with the idea in 2020 during the pandemic to lift everyone’s spirits and sent it to local care homes.

Teacher Sadie Howson said: "We have so much fun creating the video, it’s our special gift to the children, our families and the community to say Merry Christmas and thank you for supporting school all year round.

"We were overwhelmed with the response to the first video and now it’s become a Coleham Christmas tradition for us. Almost 500 of us watch it all together in the school hall and everybody is in fits of laughter. The school comes alive with so much joy, its very special.

"The children love to see their teachers in a different light, dressed up and being silly, and it’s a great chance to show them staff doing something out of their comfort zone. We’re not all talented musically but we all have something to contribute and give it a go."

ICT technician Doug Williams is the creative behind the camera and spends time co-ordinating staff, filming and editing each year. As well as producing the video, he still found time to whip out his sewing machine and hand made the Anna from Frozen costume one evening for sports coach Michael Venn because they couldn’t purchase one large enough!