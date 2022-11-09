The school in the Bridgnorth area has been looking for support with funding from the council for more than a year despite what Labour leader Councillor Julia Buckley says is essential for its site security.

"The school has no site security," said Councillor Buckley at a meeting on Wednesday. "Everybody agrees it is essential but there is not enough in the budget for it."

Councillor Buckley told the Conservative-run council cabinet that the "harsh reality is that there is not enough money left in the pot." She asked the Shropshire Star not to name the school for security reasons but said it has already had issues.

The council is under staggering financial pressure from rising inflation and energy prices with the budget process for next year's council tax due to begin within weeks.

But Councillor Buckley called on the leadership to ensure that this kind of health and safety issue is prioritised in an era of budget cuts. She said the school was the only one she knew of that doesn't have a gate.

Councillor Buckley said she had other examples of strains on council services which are causing mounting stress for staff. She said a health visiting team in the county had fallen from 12 people to just three.

"The experience on the ground is that budget cuts have prevented things from taking place," she said.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, the council's portfolio holder for children and education, thanked Councillor Buckley for raising the issue which would be looked into.

Councillor Gwilym Butler, the council's finance chief, said the it was the "first time I have heard" of the school without a gate.

But he admitted that the gets the budget issues and said there are "very hard times" ahead.