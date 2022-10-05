Harper Adams University launches new courses for 2023

Harper Adams University

Employers from across the agri-food and broader sectors have been looking to Harper Adams to source future talent with the right business skills, knowledge and mindset to help them succeed.

In response to demand, the Newport-based University is set to offer three new business programmes.

Business Management will shape graduates who can excel in any business.

Agribusiness Management will guide those who wish to work in the agricultural industries but are seeking an education to help them drive forward their business ideas.

And Food Business Management will nurture talent from bespoke artisan production through to global retail.

For those who want to focus fully on food, Food Science and Innovation cover a broad range of ‘food’ themes including consumer needs, nutrition, food production, new product development, supply-chains to marketing approaches, research, and development, and issues of sustainability in food.

Graduates will be equipped with the necessary practical, theoretical, and technical skills to help address current and future global food challenges.

Rebecca Payne, Head of the Food Land and Agribusiness Management department, said: “The Food and Agribusiness academics within the university have worked hard to develop their degree routes to weave in the challenges of the global sustainability agenda.

"When our graduates leave us they’re “match fit” and ready to meet these dynamic and changing needs on behalf of their future employers.”

The University’s six engineering routes have been fully refreshed to recognise the changing technologies, techniques, and challenges of the future.

The new programmes have been developed with industry experts to make sure they are forward looking and innovative.

Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering and Agricultural Engineering are all available as either a four-year BEng or five-year MEng (integrated Masters), with the latter aiming to set candidates on the path to become Chartered Engineers.

Professor Lydia Arnold, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Learning, Teaching and Digital Education), said: “Our courses have been refreshed to enable students to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. We have worked with industry, schools, current and past students, and our own research teams to make sure that all our programmes are inspiring, forward looking, and linked to the needs of employers.

“As well as specialist knowledge and skills, all our courses have a common thread to ensure that our graduates develop broad skills to last a lifetime. All our new courses provide practical opportunities, a focus on digital skills, guidance for personal growth and development, insights into global perspectives, and the development of research and information skills. Course content has also designed with consideration of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting our shared commitment to the global challenges of sustainability, climate change and Net Zero.”

Anyone wanting find out more can visit the University’s next open day on Saturday.