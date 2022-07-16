Students hailed at Harper Adams University graduation events

Some of the Harper Adams graduates

Ceremonies were staged for students who completed their courses in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

Both days saw morning and afternoon ceremonies recognise the successes of those graduates whose events were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Harper Adams Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ken Sloan, said: “Remarkably, the last time a degree congregation convened in this place was three years ago, back in 2019.

"None of us could have known at that point that Covid-19 would cast its shadow across every aspect of our life and create additional challenges across three academic years.

“Thanks to the resilience and inventiveness of our students and employees we were able to maintain teaching, research and our Future Farm throughout the pandemic.

“Things didn’t always go to plan but I believe that everyone studying during this historic chapter gained additional skills and a maturity which makes them even more valuable citizens, at work and in their communities.”

Monday's ceremony was addressed by Dr Rebecca Mclean, a senior postdoctoral researcher working on developing multivalent livestock vaccines against new emerging pandemic viruses and by Jonathan Glen, senior operations manager of road-rail machinery manufacturers Rail-Ability.

A ceremony on Wednesday was addressed by Harriet Wilson, head of agriculture and sustainable sourcing at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, and Chris Megarry, head of UK GP farming at Aviagen.