Budding musicians get taste of recording at Telford College

Ewan Laurie

The year 11 students from The Charlton School, in Wellington, had the chance to visit the college’s three studios and find out more about the level three music course.

Andy Turner, head of creative and music at Telford College, said: “The pupils worked together in two bands, and we also had some students working as solo rappers.

“It was a great opportunity for them to perform the pieces that they had rehearsed – in some cases they were performing work they had written themselves.

“We were able to support them in recording their performances in our professional studios, and our staff and students were very pleased to help them to enjoy the experience.”

The visit was organised by Beth Wheat, music teacher at The Charlton School, and the college’s music staff – Andy Turner, Ben Fitzharris and Vin Whyte.

Beth said: “Our students absolutely loved their visit to the studios, and they haven’t stopped talking about it ever since.