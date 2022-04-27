Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Budding musicians get taste of recording at Telford College

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordEducationPublished:

Secondary school pupils interested in a music career have been trying out the industry-standard recording facilities at Telford College.

Ewan Laurie
Ewan Laurie

The year 11 students from The Charlton School, in Wellington, had the chance to visit the college’s three studios and find out more about the level three music course.

Andy Turner, head of creative and music at Telford College, said: “The pupils worked together in two bands, and we also had some students working as solo rappers.

“It was a great opportunity for them to perform the pieces that they had rehearsed – in some cases they were performing work they had written themselves.

“We were able to support them in recording their performances in our professional studios, and our staff and students were very pleased to help them to enjoy the experience.”

The visit was organised by Beth Wheat, music teacher at The Charlton School, and the college’s music staff – Andy Turner, Ben Fitzharris and Vin Whyte.

Beth said: “Our students absolutely loved their visit to the studios, and they haven’t stopped talking about it ever since.

“We are very grateful to the college music team and the level 3 learners for helping our pupils to find out more about the possibilities of studying music in the future, and for showing us the incredible facilities available on site.”

Education
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News