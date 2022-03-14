Applications open for young persons grant

The council has opened applications for the young persons grant

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched the ‘The Leader and Cabinet Members’ Young Person Grant 2022’, intended to help people aged 15 to 25 take the next steps in their career.

The grant of up to £500 is available for young people who live in Telford and Wrekin who are seeking support to help get them into education, employment or training.

Additionally, the grant is also available to young people who need support overcoming a hardship of any kind to help them strive towards a better future.

The money is available to each applicant who can demonstrate how the funding could successfully help them overcome barriers, including those that are currently preventing them from accessing education, employment or training.

It is also available to those seeking to start up their own business but need that initial investment.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Cllr Shaun Davies said, “I’m thrilled we are able to offer to this grant opportunity to the youngest residents of our borough once again. Over the last five years, 232 young people have been awarded a total of £57,202 which has made a huge difference to their lives.

“After a particularly difficult two years, the Young Person Grant is a great positive – we get to hear about the ambitions of those living in the borough and then watch them flourish in their chosen fields.

“It’s a real privilege to be a helping hand for young people and to see how a relatively small amount of money can make such a big impact.”

Cllr Shirley Reynolds Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, and Families said, “All of our young people deserve the chance to pursue their dream careers and the Young Person Grant can make that possible.

“We invite all eligible candidates to apply and look forward to hearing about what they want to achieve going forward – whether to overcome a hardship, start up a business or enrol in education to help them on their journey to success.

“So, to not miss the deadline, we encourage entrants to submit their applications early. We look forward to reading them."

Applications are now open and will close at 5pm on April 22.