Shropshire Army Cadets - an evening of memories

The event was hosted at Venning Barracks in Telford and was held to create awareness of the trust to both the corporate guests and the wider community generally. It was also an opportunity to spread the word that volunteers are always welcome.

However, the highlight of the evening was the cadets themselves.

Cadets bring value to communities and workplaces. They develop skills for life, they gain vocational qualifications, they understand working as part of a team, and they know the importance of discipline – all attributes that enhance them as future employees of choice.

Shropshire Army Cadet Force Bligny Band and Bugles

The cadet Bligny Band and Bugles set the atmosphere for the evening by playing a stirring set list, and then 3 cadets were welcomed to speak to the guests.

They shared how being a cadet had helped them to grow as a person, gain skills and confidence and enhanced their employment opportunities.

Cadet Company Sergeant Major (CSM) Charlie HALL B Company.

Shropshire Army Cadet force banners

Charlie has won a 4-year apprenticeship with Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land, starting in September.

Former Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), Under Officer Joel KELLY, is now a Cadet Force Adult Volunteer (CFAV).

Joel is studying Biochemistry at University of Wales, Aberystwyth, and is also a member of the University Officer Training Corps (UOTC). Joel hopes to join the Regular Army.

Colonel John Mytton, Shropshire Army Cadet Force Commandant

Cadet Staff Sergeant Willow CHATTINGTON-LOWE, C Company.

Recently selected as Shropshire ACF's Lord Lieutenant Cadet 2025-2026 and currently awaiting her GSCE results.

In a surprise announcement, CSM Hall was promoted to Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major which is the highest rank a cadet can achieve.

Guests arriving for the inaugural SACFT dinner

Their stories were emotional and moved the crowd to their feet – as they reminded us of all the real impact this organisation has on young people’s lives.

Shropshire Army Cadet Force Trust

Trust Chair – Dr. Graham Wynn OBE also highlighted that, for businesses and organisations that are bronze signatories to the Armed Forces Covenant, the need to demonstrate support to the Cadet movement as a whole by providing proactive support to individual cadets and/or to local cadet units. By pledging support to The Shropshire Army Cadet Force Trust, organisations will not only be fulfilling their obligation to the Covenant, but more importantly, underpinning a community of fantastic young people and the selfless adult volunteers who work tirelessly to assist them.

The event was an enormous success that raised over £1,000 on the evening.

To find out more about Shropshire Army Cadet Force Trust, find out more about volunteering or to donate – please visit SACFT.co.uk.