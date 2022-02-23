Individual tours in new look open weeks for college

Pupils at Ellesmere College

Ellesmere College offered individual tours for families in place of their usual open days during Covid restrictions and found they worked so well, it is carrying on with the plan for Spring Open Events.

The tours for potential Lower School pupils aged 7-13 years old will take place between March 7 and 11, for Middle School pupils aged 14-16 between March 14 and 18 and for the Sixth Form, between March 21 and 25. Families can register and book online on the school’s website.

Stephen Mullock, Deputy Head External Relations, said: “We have had so much interest in our open weeks already.

“We found individual tours were so much more effective for the family to get the information they wanted and needed, and for us to get to know them more and be able to answer questions on all aspects of Life at Ellesmere.

“Some families visiting may want to see our state-of-the-art tennis centre whilst others may want to know about provision for students with additional needs - so we can tailor the visit specifically for each family.

“The open weeks offer a personalised touch and are tailored to each family. We look forward to welcoming many people through our doors yet again.”

When visiting the school families will still find Covid precautions in place and if they are unable to attend during the weeks they can contact the school for alternative dates.

A virtual tour and additional school information posted on the website is all still available to gain a virtual insight into the school.