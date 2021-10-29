Shropshire students create their own live radio show

Students at Concord College created their own radio show

The radio broadcast by form three students at Acton Burnell-based Concord College attracted 21 Hong Kong listeners as well as nine from Nigeria and 21 from the UK.

The 24 students even received text-ins and tweets during the show designed to help them develop their communication and management skills as well as learning a new craft.

From their location in the college’s music department, the students had just 45 minutes to learn about radio broadcasting and prepare the 15 minute show.

They were guided by broadcaster, author and educator Russell Prue, of Anderton Tiger Radio, who designs and hand-builds live education radio stations for schools all over the world.

He has worked on projects for the Department for Education and the BBC, showcasing his passion for providing learning opportunities to young people.

Concord’s live global radio show consisted of news, weather, sports and climate change, including all transitions and a live music vote.

As anticipation rose, students frantically planned and worked in small groups on their chosen radio sections with time for just one practice run-through.

After the show, Mr Prue said: “I was seriously impressed with the students’ performance in a high-pressured environment and over such a short space of time.

“They were all engaged and responsive which reflected in their show – they produced something of genuine broadcast quality. It was a pleasure working with such talented students.”

Concord’s head of music Stavros Kokkinos said: “It is a huge thank you to Russell for delivering the workshop and broadcast.

“To echo Russell, it was great to see the students achieving so much in such a short space of time.”

Concord hopes the experience can aid the establishment of a radio station at the college.

Drama teacher Orlagh Russell added: “Currently we are very interested in establishing a radio station at Concord – a radio station which would be initially managed and supported by staff, but would eventually be student-led.

“As the day demonstrated, students could take on different roles, such as anchor, producer, reporters and look to cover Concord stories, events, play live music, perform radio plays and much more.

“There is a huge potential for cross-curricular sharing, teaching and learning which will help to engage the wider Concord community too.”