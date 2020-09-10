Call to recreate education director's role

Powys County Council (PCC) has confirmed that Vanessa Young, the director of Transformation and Resources, will be leaving the authority in November.

She is one of three directors who sit just below PCC chief executive, Dr Caroline Turner, in the organisational structure.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Ms Young, chaired the daily Gold command meetings, which decided the council’s strategic direction during lockdown and the first stages of its relaxation.

Plaid Cymru group leader, Cllr Elwyn Vaughan said he believes the impending vacancy is an opportunity to take a fresh look at the senior management posts and to reduce costs.

Cllr Vaughan, (Glantwymyn), said: “In my mind there has been more of a need for a director of education which would focus on our young people.

“The post costs the authority around £140,000 a year, a substantial amount and one which needs to be justified.”

“It’s something to consider.”

Council leader, Cllr Rosemarie Harris, said: “We are very sorry that Ness Young will be leaving Powys County Council later this year.

Advertising

“A number of options will be considered during the autumn to ensure that the senior leadership team has an appropriate mix of skills, experience and talent to meet the future needs of the council.”

The role of Director of Education was one of several that was deleted by interim chief executive Dr Mohammed Mehmet, when he shook up the leadership structure in early 2018.

The reorganisation saw senior management roles slimmed down from 24 to 16 in a bid to save £1 million.

A former director of the NHS Confederation, Ms Young, was appointed to her role at PCC in January 2018.

Ms Young has an extensive working history in local government having been the corporate director of resources and section 151 officer at Bridgend Borough Council and director of resources at the WLGA (Welsh Local Government Association)

Ms Young has also worked for the Welsh Government and UK Government civil service.