Shropshire GCSE students receive their results - live blog

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was this week forced to abandon the algorithm-based system for awarding A-level and GCSE grades in England.

The U-turn came too late for thousands of A-level students who had already made choices about universities based on the grades they were initially awarded, rather than the replacement system of using teachers’ assessments.

But exam boards said they have been “working hard” to provide schools and colleges with GCSE students’ centre assessment grades today, which are based on teachers’ estimates, or the algorithm-moderated grades if they are higher.

