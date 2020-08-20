Menu

Advertising

Shropshire GCSE students receive their results - live blog

By Ian Harvey | Education | Published:

See results from across the region as students in Shropshire and Mid Wales receive their GCSE results in the midst of the fall-out over the Government's A-levels fiasco.

From left, Lara Riddell, Benjamin Jensen, Demi Hancox and Brook Jenkins, all 16, at Hadley Learning Community, Telford

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was this week forced to abandon the algorithm-based system for awarding A-level and GCSE grades in England.

The U-turn came too late for thousands of A-level students who had already made choices about universities based on the grades they were initially awarded, rather than the replacement system of using teachers’ assessments.

But exam boards said they have been “working hard” to provide schools and colleges with GCSE students’ centre assessment grades today, which are based on teachers’ estimates, or the algorithm-moderated grades if they are higher.

See how the day unfolds here:

Education News
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey
@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News