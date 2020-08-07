Work under way to improve outdoor facilities at Telford schools

The project at John Randall Primary School and Haughton School involves building a new car park, multi-use games area, improving the outdoor grounds area and making electrical alterations in existing buildings.

Shropshire construction company Morris Property was awarded the contract, working alongside Telford and Wrekin Council and its biT Design team.

The scheme is expected to be completed in September, ahead of pupils arriving back after the summer break.

The firm will build a new access point to a 51 space car park and a large multi-use games area, improving grounds to increase outdoor learning potential for both schools.

Contracts manager Ian Carswell, from Morris Property, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Telford and Wrekin Council and bIT on this project.

"Social distancing and other restrictions due to the coronavirus have had a real impact on the education sector, so improving outdoor space is so important.”

Stephanie Dowley, headteacher at John Randall Primary School, said the school works hard on providing outdoor learning where possible for its pupils.

"The work that will be completed over the summer means we can increase our forest school and kitchen garden provision," she said.

"We’ve recently appointed new chefs who will assist us with growing a wide selection of vegetables, fruits and herbs, bringing a whole new dimension to learning.”

Gill Knox, headteacher at Haughton School, added: "We’re really excited about the progress across our school site and the opportunities it will bring.

"Learning and playing outdoors is so important and the new multi-use games area will ensure our pupils can safely do so.”

Morris Property has completed a series of projects for Telford & Wrekin Council, including building units at Telford business park, T54, and at Hortonwood West and refurbishing Telford’s Snowboard and Ski Centre.

Commenting on the schools project, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: “This is a fantastic development that will increase capacity at both schools and I am delighted to see the speed of the progress on site.

"I look forward to it being completed in September.”