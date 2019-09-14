Distinction for drama students

The latest results mark another successful year for students at Moreton with Megan Keaveny, Eliza Pickering, Romilly Pickering, Ella Lewis and Nancy Schoelles earning the prestigious LAMDA qualification.

LAMDA’s performance examinations are widely recognised for assessing students’ ability in acting, and use drama to develop self-confidence, physical presence and a strong speaking voice.

Drama Teacher Michael Jenkins said, “I am thrilled that one hundred percent of the students entered for the LAMDA performance examinations passed with Distinction. This is a huge achievement for each of the students’ and indeed the school.

During the examinations, students performed two monologues and took part in a viva voce, which included theoretical questions based on the characters and plays they were performing from.

“I am immensely proud of each of the students for this remarkable achievement and look forward to them building upon these successes in the future," Mr Jenkins said.