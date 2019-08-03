Shrewsbury man takes over the reins at new independent school

Andrew Allman, 39, has been appointed head at Myddelton College in Denbigh a co-educational day and boarding school.

Myddelton College opened in 2016 on the site of the former Howells School, which closed in 2013.

Two thirds of the school's students are from north Wales while boarders are from across world.

Mr Allman is originally from Shrewsbury and attended Shrewsbury School.

He went on to BA in Theology and an M Ed as well as teaching qualifications at Durham University before joining the staff of Barnard Castle in County Durham.

He moved to Myddleton two years ago as Head of Academic Studies and worked closely with his predecessor to strengthen the new school.

Mr Allman is married to Sarah and the couple have a daughter, Phoebe, and son, Jacob.

He said: "Mark Roberts did a fantastic job here and we have completely overhauled the school to give it the academic rigour it needed.

"I had been at Barnard Castle, which is a brilliant school, for 15 years and I was ready for a new challenge in a wonderful part of the world.

"It was the opportunity and the vision of establishing a new independent school with all the opportunities to introduce a teaching style and techniques appropriate for the generation that we're living in.

"It's about balancing traditional teaching techniques with the 21st century technology that we have available and it's perhaps easier to do that at a school at the beginning of its history."