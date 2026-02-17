Telford teenager arrested after reaching 150mph on M6 motorway

The 19-year-old was involved in a high speed chase last Wednesday, and was only stopped after a stinger was deployed, police have said.

Cheshire Police said their officers were made aware at around 2am Wednesday, February 11, of a vehicle travelling on the M6 which had failed to stop for Greater Manchester Police earlier that evening.

Following an area search alongside colleagues from Staffordshire Police, a white Mercedes AMG matching the description was sighted near to Sandbach Services on the M6.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver made off at speed, and a pursuit was subsequently authorised.

Officers followed the vehicle as it travelled at speeds of up to 150mph through areas coned off by roadworks.

A police stinger was used to slow the vehicle, and the pursuit was subsequently brought to a stop on Alsager Road, near to the A500.

The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Telford, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He’s since been released on bail.

Inspector Bradley Hughes of Cheshire Police’s Roads and Crime unit said: “This was a great example of teamwork between forces to stop and arrest a dangerous driver who clearly showed no regard for the safety of members of the public.

“Thanks to our officers working together, we were able to bring this dangerous behaviour to an end.

“Let this be a reminder – if you commit crime on Cheshire’s roads, there is nowhere you can hide.”