Telford primary school in warning after stranger in van approaches young girl

The incident was reported by a pupil of Priorslee Academy, after she was approached while walking to school this morning, near to Holy Trinity Academy.

The school's headteacher, Jodie Cooper, said she had written to all parents about the incident, reported it to the police, and held assemblies with pupils about the matter.

The letter details how the girl was approached by a man who tried to persuade her to get into his van, saying "because it was a chilly morning".

The girl managed to get away and has been praised by Ms Cooper who said: "I am very proud of her because she did amazingly."

Priorslee Academy has written to parents about the incident. Picture: Google Streetview

The letter to parents said: "I am writing to make you aware of a stranger-danger incident that occurred this morning involving one of our pupils as she was walking to school near Holy Trinity Academy.

"The pupil reported that she was approached by an unknown man who asked her to get into his van, saying it was “because it was a chilly morning.”

"She described the man as: White, older, short in height, wearing a black beanie hat, black coat, black trousers, and a black snood.

"After she refused, the man continued to follow her but did not attempt to touch her. The pupil sought help from a nearby group of builders, who supported her, but the man persisted even after she moved away. She then approached a former parent of the school, who safely brought her into our building.

"We have informed the police, who are now aware of the situation and are following this up and are in the local area.

"We have also informed the local councillors, who are supporting us with this matter and equally escalating this with the police and parish council.

"We are also informing safeguarding for Telford and Wrekin and other schools in the authority."

Ms Cooper said they had carried out assemblies discussing the 'Clever Never Goes' guidance with the pupils, which reinforces safe decision-making for pupils when travelling in the community.

She added: "Please share this information within your household and remind children of safe behaviours when walking to and from school. Your vigilance and conversations at home play an important role in keeping our pupils safe."