Rhayader woman accused of false imprisonment fails to turn up at court

Emma Bethel was expected to attend Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday (February 10) to answer two charges.

But the 31-year-old, of Maes Brenin, failed to appear.

She faces a charge of unlawfully and injuriously imprisoning and detaining one woman at her address on January 23, 2025 and on the same date, falsely imprisoning another female at her home address.

Both charges can only be dealt with at the crown court.

Ms Skye Connors for the Crown Prosecution Service applied for a warrant without bail when Ms Bethel failed to appear.

The magistrates agreed to issue the warrant.