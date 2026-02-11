A Llandrindod Wells man has denied a string of sexual offences relating to children

Matthew Webb denied three offences when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 55 year-old of Glan yr Ithon denied one charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child on October 17 2023 and October 20 2023.

He also denied two charges of making indecent images of a child. It is alleged that he made 13 category A images of a child on September 29 2023 – the most serious in nature, as well as two category B images between June 29 2023 and October 21 2023.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction of the case and they sent the case to Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court where Webb is expected to make an initial appearance on March 13.

Webb will remain on unconditional bail until that date.