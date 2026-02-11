Scott Clarke admitted drink driving in a grey Fiat on the A470 between Builth Wells and Newbridge on Wye on December 25 2025, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 33 year-old of Court Street, Tonypandy had 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

Prosecuting, Ms Skye Connors said PC Matthews was on duty that day and spotted the Fiat travelling at a high speed and with a broken light. The vehicle braked heavily and reduced its speed and so the officer signalled for the driver to pull over.

Ms Connors said: “The vehicle’s speed was up and down and it was not travelling in a straight line and he travelled past a suitable place to stop before mounting a kerb.

“The driver’s speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet.”

Tests at Newtown Police Station showed 58 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

Mitigating, Ms Edwina Gatehouse said Clarke had been with his partner on Christmas Day and they had come to the area for a holiday. She said they had spent much of Christmas Day eating and drinking and because of the amount he had eaten he did not realise he would be over the drink drive limit.

“He had an unpleasant argument with his partner and that is what caused him to get in the car and drive. He regrets it and if he had believed that he was unfit to drive he would not have done so.

“He has worked since he was 16 years old and he is a scaffolder by trade.”

But she said it is likely that he will now lose his job as he won’t be able to drive to sites across the country. Ms Gatehouse said Clarke’s partner has complex medical needs and he takes his children to school.

Magistrates fined him £276 and ordered him to pay a £110 surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 16 months and he was offered the chance to attend a drink drive rehabilitation course.