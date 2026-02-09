Jailed: Angry ex threatened to kill woman when he wasn't invited to a party - then sped away from police in Telford at 90mph

Levi Bhart and the woman had separated in May 2024, but not receiving an invite to the party prompted him to call her mother in a rage that same month and make horrific threats to kill her, slash her tyres and "blow [her] windows out".

He also told the woman "I hope you burn alive".

Then while he was being prosecuted for threatening communications Bhart, 37, was spotted in July of last year near his former partner's Telford home, which he had been told to stay away from as part of his bail conditions.

Police lying in wait spotted his vehicle in Fieldhouse Drive, Muxton, in the early hours of the morning and gave chase. Bhart reached speeds of 90mph in the residential 30mph area and escaped into the nearby countryside, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday (February 6).

The car was found in a Premier Inn car park just outside Newport around an hour later.

Bhart, of East Road, Featherstone, near Wolverhampton, was arrested and denied dangerous driving.