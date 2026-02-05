Police appeal for help to find man with links to Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton

West Mercia Police said it wanted anyone with information about the whereabouts of Gurwinder Singh to get in touch.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers are appealing for information to find Gurwinder Singh.

"It's believed the 41-year-old can help police with their enquiries into a number of offences, including dangerous driving and drink drive.

Gurwinder Singh

"He has links to Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101.

"Alternatively, information can be shared with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org."