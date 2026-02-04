West Mercia Police announces new assistant chief constable

West Mercia Police said that Dr Carl Williams, who is currently serving with Gwent Police, would be taking on the role.

The force said that his start date would be confirmed in due course.

Confirming the appointment the force said: "We are pleased to announce that, following a comprehensive recruitment process, Dr Carl Williams is our successful candidate for the role of Assistant Chief Constable.

"Carl currently serves with Gwent Police and brings two decades of varied and distinguished policing experience, having begun his career in 2006. His background includes leadership across neighbourhood policing, specialist operations, strategic command, and national policing functions."

Dr Williams's previous roles have included Chief Superintendent for Neighbourhood Policing & Specialist Operations, force-wide Head of Territorial Policing, Local Area Policing Commander and Strategic Lead for the Force Contact Centre.

West Mercia Police's statement added: "Alongside his operational leadership, Carl has contributed to policing nationally through work with HMICFRS. He holds a Doctorate in Criminal Justice and completed the Executive Leadership Programme last summer.

"In his new role with West Mercia Police, Carl will take strategic responsibility for Crime and Vulnerability. In this role he oversees major and serious organised crime investigations, strategic vulnerability, public contact, crime management, intelligence, and forensic departments."