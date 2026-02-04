Shropshire murder suspect remains in hospital following arrest

West Mercia Police officers were called to an address in Woodlands Grove in Prees Higher Heath following a concern for safety report at around 3.05pm on Tuesday, January 27.

An 84-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive at the property and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

An 80-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries that were described by police as "potentially life-threatening".

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said today that the suspect remains in hospital, with officers continuing to investigate.

They said: "The man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in hospital. The investigation is ongoing."