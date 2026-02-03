Shropshire Council said it had found the culprits for the incident, in a layby on the A464 Priorslee Road to Shifnal near to the M54 services.

The rubbish was reported on December 1, and later cleaned up by the council.

Now it has revealed that the people responsible have been caught and fined.

The rubbish dumped in a layby near Shifnal

A spokesman for the council said: "Following a detailed investigation into a major fly-tipping incident near Shifnal, those responsible have now been identified and issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN).

"This is thanks to the dedication of our enforcement officers, who worked closely with West Mercia Police to bring the case to a successful conclusion.

"The team have also investigated a further (unrelated) incident, again in the Shifnal area, in which the culprits were traced, a premises visit undertaken and a FPN issued.

"If you witness fly-tipping or have information that could support an investigation, please report it to us and help us hold those responsible to account."