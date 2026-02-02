13 Shropshire criminals locked up in January - including domestic abusers and a bus driver out for 'revenge'

With prisons crammed full of criminals, immediate custodial terms have seemingly been reserved for the worst offenders.

And since we last looked back in December, Shropshire's courts have been teeming with cases of varying magnitude.

Among the regular drink drivers and shoplifters, just caught up with several criminals last month - including one domestic abuser who is back behind bars for an attack on a woman.

24-year-old Connor Buchanan, formerly of Muxton, Telford, had previously been sentenced to five years in custody in 2022 after seriously assaulting two women on two separate occasions.

He's now back behind bars serving another 15-month sentence after admitting to attacking another woman.

January also saw 18-year-old murderer Ronnie Bevan given 12 more months behind bars for having two mobile phones while serving his 13-year sentence in HMP Stoke Heath.

Bevan was just 15 years old when he was one of three teens convicted of murdering 26-year-old Peter Cairns in Telford in June 2021.

Here are those and other cases recorded by the Shropshire Star in January:

1. Domestic abuser who took over woman's homeless accommodation

A Whitchurch domestic abuser who moved himself into his former partner’s homeless accommodation and caused her such distress by his controlling and coercive behaviour that she reverted back to alcoholism, was jailed for nearly two years.

William Varey of Church Street, Ightfield in Whitchurch also assaulted his former partner and stole jewellery from her, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard in early January.

Varey was jailed for 23 months and was banned from contacting his victim.

2. 12 more months behind bars for convicted Telford murderer for possessing mobile phones in Young Offenders Institution

Ronnie Bevan, 18, of HMP Stoke Heath, appeared before Telford Magistrates Court where he admitted to possessing two mobile phones in the jail last year.

Bevan, who is currently serving a 13-year-sentence handed down in July 2022, was given 12 months custody for the mobile phone offences.

In 2022 Bevan was one of three teenagers convicted of murdering 26-year-old Peter Cairns in Telford on June 11, 2021.

3. Shoplifter who stole coffee from Tesco jailed for 20 thefts in Telford

Connor Heneghan, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 40 weeks after he pleaded guilty to 20 charges of theft from a shop.

The charges relate to a number of thefts across the town between December 2025 and his arrest on January 6.

Officers caught up with the 27-year-old after he stole coffee worth £12 from Tesco Express in Woodside.

4. Domestic abuser back behind bars after attacking woman