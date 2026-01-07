Convicted Telford murderer sentenced for possessing mobile phones in Young Offenders Institution
An 18-year-old locked up for murdering a man in Telford has been sentenced for possessing mobile phones in a Young Offenders Institution.
Ronnie Bevan, 18, of HMP Stoke Heath, appeared before Telford Magistrates Court where he admitted one charge.
Bevan pleaded guilty to possessing two mobile phones in HMP Stoke Heath on September 6 last year.
The phones were a black Zanco mobile and a black iPhone.