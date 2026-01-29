West Midlands man faces terror charges at court over alleged neo-Nazi literature distribution

A 60-year-old man accused of distributing neo-Nazi literature has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences.

Wayne Munden, 60, is charged with eight counts of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and three counts of distributing a terrorist publication.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said the charges related to “essentially neo-Nazi literature”.

Wayne Munden, 60, outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where he is charged with eight counts of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred and three counts of distributing a terrorist publication. Picture date: Thursday January 29, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Wearing a white Harrington jacket, Munden, who has several face tattoos, indicated no pleas to any of the charges at the brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He was bailed and will next appear at the Old Bailey on February 27 for a preparation hearing on the court’s terrorism list.

Munden, of Carlisle Road, Worcester, is charged with eight counts of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred dating from January to October 2023.

He is also charged with three counts of distributing a terrorist publication in Worcester from July 2023 to May 2024.