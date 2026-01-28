Woman charged with theft after Oswestry town centre incident
An Oswestry woman has been charged with theft following an incident in the town centre.
Published
Last updated
Simeria Colos, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft and going equipped to steal.
The 41-year-old was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 28).
Two men in their 30s, who were also arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with the incident in Oswestry on Monday, have been released on bail as enquiries continue.