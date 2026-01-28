Shropshire Star
Close

Woman charged with theft after Oswestry town centre incident

An Oswestry woman has been charged with theft following an incident in the town centre.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Simeria Colos, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft and going equipped to steal.

The 41-year-old was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 28).

Two men in their 30s, who were also arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with the incident in Oswestry on Monday, have been released on bail as enquiries continue.