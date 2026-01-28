Murder suspect, 80, remains in 'serious condition' in hospital as north Shropshire village tragedy investigation continues

West Mercia Police has delivered an update on the tragic events which have rocked the quiet north Shropshire village of Prees Higher Heath.

Officers were called to the property at around 3pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 27) and an 84-year-old woman was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

An 80-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to hospital.

Police have been at the scene in Woodlands Grove, Prees Higher Heath since Tuesday. Photo: Steve Leath

A statement from the police this afternoon said: "Enquiries are continuing following the death of a woman in Whitchurch yesterday (Tuesday, January 27).

"Shortly after 3pm officers were called to a property in Prees Higher Heath and sadly an 84-year-old woman was found deceased.

"Next of kin has been informed however formal identification is yet to take place.

"An 80-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in hospital and is receiving treatment."

Detective Inspector Joanne Delahay moved to reassure the public and said people should not be worried if they see police in the area.

She said: “Yesterday’s incident is an extremely upsetting set of circumstances, and our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those involved in the tragic incident.

“The man who was arrested in connection with the woman’s death remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“Enquiries are on-going and local residents should not be worried to see officers in the area or at the scene.”