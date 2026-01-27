Dyfed-Powys Police launches project to break cycle of youth offending

The Reachable Moments project aims to ensure young people who have been brought into custody receive the right support at the right time, engaging with them through an Adferiad Reachable Moments worker, and guiding them towards positive life choices.

The force has introduced other scrutiny measures around children in custody which have already seen a reduction in the number of children coming through custody units.

In 2024, 432 children were arrested and taken to custody. By the end of 2025, following the implementation of other measures - including a higher level of scrutiny around the arrest of children - significant reductions have been seen, with 326 children arrested that year.

While each of these encounters present “reachable moments” – critical opportunities for intervention when young people are most receptive to change – the project aims to reduce the number of children in custody further through gaining an understanding of the causes of offending and offering the right support.

Chief Inspector Jenna Jones said: “While we, as a force, are focusing on prevention and intervention in the community to prevent a child from ending up in custody, we recognised and acknowledged that there was a significant gap in support once a child is arrested and brought into custody.

“When young people are arrested or held in custody, they often spend long periods waiting to be processed or interviewed. This waiting time presents a crucial reachable moment—a window of opportunity where a trained professional can engage with the young person at a time they they have less influence from peers or family members who contribute to their offending, and when they may be more open to support.

“Our ultimate aim is to break the cycle of offending, and positively influence them into making changes to their behaviour.”

The pilot project, which was launched on January 12, 2026, offers a 24/7 on call service for officers in custody, triggering a response from a Reachable Moments Worker (RMW).

The worker will attend the custody unit to engage with the young person in a safe, one-on-one setting, provide emotional support, practical guidance, and short-term mentoring, try to understand the root causes of the offending behaviour and connect them to diversionary activities, community services, and long-term support to help prevent reoffending.

The project is being delivered by Adferiad, a Welsh charity that provides help, support, and care for people with mental health and substance use support needs, as well as other complex problems.

Dyfed-Powys already had a positive working relationship with the charity through their Appropriate Adult service that operates in police custody suites across the force.

“For this project, Adferiad’s experience in supporting children and young people is key,” Ch Insp Jones said.

“A child being brought into custody is at a critical point, and one at which they often feel vulnerable, uncertain and isolated. They might be at risk of exploitation, gang involvement, or falling into a cycle of reoffending.

“This also might just be that moment they decide to engage.

“Reachable Moment workers are trained professionals, distanced from any statutory authorities, who can provide non-judgemental support in a safe place, helping the young person to reflect on their situation and consider alternative paths.

“They will build a trusting relationship, offering emotional support and guidance, and help prevent further harm, trauma and future involvement in crime, as well as reducing the trauma caused from just being in custody as a child.”

Following the initial meeting in custody, the Reachable Moments worker will further contact with the young person to schedule follow-up appointments, and to ensure appropriate agencies have also been in touch.

The service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Following the pilot, a full evaluation of the project will be carried out to allow for decision-making around its continued use.