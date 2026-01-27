Knighton man given suspended prison sentence after stalking and harassing a woman

Jeremy Stokes, 43, of Knighton, was handed an eight-month prison term, suspended for two years, as well as being given a two-year restraining order not to go near his victim.

Stokes was convicted at Worcester Magistrates Court on Friday, January 23 after being found guilty of stalking involving serious alarm/distress.

He was further ordered to pay £200 compensation and a victim surcharged of £187 as well as being ordered to take part in a rehabilitation activity programme and wear an electronic tag until July 22.

The result follows Stokes’ arrest last year for repeatedly harassing his victim, calling her, turning up at her address, as well as the address of loved ones and for placing an electronic tracker on her vehicle.

PC Laura Stobbart, who investigated the case, said: “We would like to commend the victim for working closely alongside us to help us protect other women from this individual in the future.

“Though Stokes’ jail term was suspended, if he breaks the terms of his sentence he will face going to prison and he is now not allowed anywhere near his victim.

“We would like to remind people that Clare’s Law is accessible to those entering a relationship, if they are worried about a new partner. The disclosure scheme is available to make sure they have all the information to keep safe.”

Anyone who wants more information around Clare’s Law can find it here - Request information under Clare's Law: Make a Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (DVDS) application | West Mercia Police