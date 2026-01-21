West Mercia Police said they had received a report on Monday, January 19, that a woman, aged in her 20s, was raped in the forest area near to Castle Green Cemetery in Ironbridge between 9.45am and 11.25am on December 24.

Officers say they are keen to identify a man, believed to be the suspect, who is described as a white, with short dark hair and around 5ft 10in.

He is described as wearing dark jeans and black coat at the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Laura Webster said: “I understand that this news may be unsettling for the local community. Please be assured that we’re treating the incident incredibly seriously and are following all lines of enquiry.

“Officers are working hard to identify the suspect, and we would ask anyone who was in the area on Christmas Eve between 9.45am and 11.25am, or may know who the suspect is, to please contact police immediately.

“I would ask people not to speculate, and we’d encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to officers. The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by e-mailing telfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 328i of January 19, 2026.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.