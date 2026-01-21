Paul Wilson had been staying in Builth Wells with his partner last August. They argued and got in the car to drive home, earlier than they planned.

Wilson appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he admitted driving a vehicle when over the drug drive limit on August 19 2025.

The 42 year-old of Parc Meurig, Douglas Terrace, Besthesda, Bangor had not less than 58 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood, which exceeded the specified limit of 50 micrograms.