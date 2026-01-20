A Knighton man has denied sharing intimate photographs and a film of another person

Robert Davies appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 46 year-old of Nantiago, Llanfair Waterdine, denied intentionally sharing a photograph and a film between May 2018 and February 2023 which showed or appeared to show another person in an intimate state, when the person did not consent to the sharing and would not have consented.

He also denied sharing a combination of a photograph and a film between May 2018 and February 2023 showing another person in an intimate state with the intention of causing that personal alarm, distress or humiliation and the person had not consented to the sharing.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction of the case and Davies elected a trial at the magistrates’ court.

Magistrates adjourned the matter for a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on May 7 2026.

Davies remains on conditional bail, the conditions are not to contact prosecution witnesses until the next hearing.