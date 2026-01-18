Tariq Khan, aged 58, drove a Mercedes A Class in King Street, Wellington on October 26 last year.

A drugs test found that Khan has six micrograms of Delta 9 THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Khan, of Harvey Crescent, Arleston, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with a controlled drug above the specified legal limit.

Magistrates banned Khan from driving for 40 months and fined him £200.

Khan was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and an £80 victim surcharge, bringing his total court bill to £365.