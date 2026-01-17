'The rising number of cases in West Mercia shows just how vital it is' : Domestic abuse services to get a £1.5 million funding boost

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion announced the extra funding as domestic abuse cases in West Mercia rose from 17,433 to 18,038 between April and December 2025 - an increase of 3.4 per cent.

Around £900,000 of the new funds will come from the PCC's budget, while the rest of the funds will come from the Home Office, the PCC said.

The funding will go towards The Cranstoun charity, a national provider specialising in domestic abuse interventions, will use the investment to continue delivering three successful programmes across Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire.

These programmes are C-DAIR (Cranstoun Domestic Abuse Intervention and Resolution), which provides a resolution, outside of a court order, for standard to medium risk offenders; Men & Masculinities – a longer programme involving voluntary intervention of 24 weeks, for standard to medium risk offenders; and DRIVE – a programme that involves working with high-risk domestic abuse offenders to rehabilitate them and change their behaviours.

PCC John Campion said: “Domestic abuse destroys lives and the rising number of cases in West Mercia shows just how vital it is that we continue to invest in services that protect victims and those causing harm to change their behaviours.

“With supporting victims and witnesses at the heart of my Safer Communities Plan, this £1.5 million investment will ensure that proven, life‑changing programmes will continue to intervene early, reduce harm and prevent further offending.”

For more information on the programmes and how to contact Cranstoun, visit - cranstoun.org/help-and-advice/domestic-abuse/west-mercia-domestic-abuse